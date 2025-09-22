Volunteers raise and restore headstones of local veterans in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — A small army of volunteers is on a mission to give hundreds of local veterans the honor and respect they deserve.

It's part of a national effort called, Veteran Graves: Raising Forgotten Markers.

Volunteers spent part of Sunday cleaning the headstones of as many veterans as they could.

This weekend's efforts focused on grave sites at Mount Calvary Cemetery on Pine Ridge Heritage Boulevard in Cheektowaga.

This is the second year of this effort.

Organizers say there are thousands of forgotten grave markers nationwide, and more than 900 markers have been saved so far.