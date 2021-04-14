Watch
Volunteers needed for Great Lakes beach cleanup on April 24

Rebecca Thornburg
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 14, 2021
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Calling all volunteers!

The Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach program is calling on volunteers to help clean up beaches all throughout the Great Lakes region including here in Western New York on Saturday, April 24.

The program is holding cleanup events at the following locations in Western New York beginning on April 24

Additional cleanups are scheduled all spring and summer long.

You can find them by clicking here.

