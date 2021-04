BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Earth Day is over, but the work to keep our planet clean continues.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper hosted a clean-up event on Unity Island in Buffalo Saturday.

Dozens volunteers spent the day picking up trash left behind following a long hard winter here in our region.

The organization hosted similar events at parks and green space throughout Western New York.

Another clean-up event takes place next Saturday as well.