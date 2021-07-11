Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Volunteers clean up Broadway and Mills Street in Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
Lilia Wood
Clean up on Broadway and Mills Street in Buffalo.
Broadway cleanup
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 13:22:37-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roughly 50 volunteers helped clean Broadway and Mills Street in Buffalo, Sunday morning.

The group International WeLoveU Foundation planned various clean ups in cities across the country.

"Where litter and trash is reduced, then also crime is reduced," said Tatiana Mercedes, WeLoveU Foundation Volunteer. "So, definitely in the City of Buffalo, this is very helpful and beneficial for the city."

The group says its goal is to help restore various ecosystems that have been neglected and damaged due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong