Volunteers clean up Broadway and Mills Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roughly 50 volunteers helped clean Broadway and Mills Street in Buffalo, Sunday morning.

The group International WeLoveU Foundation planned various clean ups in cities across the country.

"Where litter and trash is reduced, then also crime is reduced," said Tatiana Mercedes, WeLoveU Foundation Volunteer. "So, definitely in the City of Buffalo, this is very helpful and beneficial for the city."

The group says its goal is to help restore various ecosystems that have been neglected and damaged due to COVID-19.