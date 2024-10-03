Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Volunteer pleads guilty to stealing over $10,000 in cash offerings from Buffalo church

winiarski.png
Erie County District Attorney's Office
winiarski.png
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A volunteer at a Buffalo church has pleaded guilty to stealing over $10,000 in cash offerings from the church.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 67-year-old Francis R. Winiarski pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to one count of third-degree grand larceny.

Between August 1, 2023, and March 3, 2024, while volunteering at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Amherst Street, Winiarski stole over $10,000. The district attorney's office said Winiarski pocketed cash, given by parishioners during the offering, by tampering with the collection bags.

As a condition of the plea, Winiarski signed a Confession of Judgment to pay $10,699 in restitution.

Winiarski is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19 and faces a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison.

He remains released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!