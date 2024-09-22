Watch Now
Volunteer firefighter injured battling Town of Wheatfield fire

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A volunteer firefighter was injured while battling a fire in the Town of Wheatfield early Sunday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a fire around 1:30 a.m. at 2164 River Road. Upon arrival, crews found black smoke coming from a detached garage.

While putting out the fire, a Frontier Volunteer Fire Company member suffered a medical emergency, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. Officials said the 41-year-old was taken by ambulance to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents and neighbors were evacuated safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit.

