'Volunteer fire will never say no': Statewide firefighters convention in Niagara Falls highlights volunteers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW — This year's convention for the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is being held in Niagara Falls. The three-day convention welcomes hundreds of firefighters from across New York.

"No matter where you go, or what you do, if you see a firefighter from another area you're all part of the same team," said Ray Maguire, Executive Director of the Freeport Fire Department on Long Island.

Maguire was there to support his friend and colleague Petros Mesthanaes, a lieutenant and volunteer in the Freeport Fire Department. On Thursday Mesthanaes was named the 2024 Firefighter of the Year for his heroic actions on April 1, 2023.

Around 11 a.m. that morning the Freeport Fire Department responded to a massive fire at an ambulance service's facility. As flames and thick black smoke poured from the building two firemen, including Djaun Matthews became trapped.

"Once I ran out of air I was holding my breath...Definitely did think it was over," said Matthews. "Then I heard amazing words come from the darkness."

That voice was from Mesthanaes, who used his veteran skills to go into the building without hesitation to answer the mayday calls.

"I said guys let's just try, and get out of here," said Mesthanaes. "Only by the grace of God, they’re here today."

Matthews was at the Niagara Falls Convention Center on Thursday to support the man who saved his life.

"I'm very proud of him," said Matthews. "I'm glad he's being recognized for saving our lives, it's wholeheartedly deserved."

WKBW FASNY Firefighter of the Year Lt. Petros Mesthanaes

Mesthanaes got applause from a room filled with firefighters from across New York, all of who appreciate and understand the dedication of a firefighter.

According to FASNY, around 80% of firefighters in New York State are volunteers. FASNY's President Edward Tase Jr. said volunteer firefighters have had to wear more hats in the last decade.

"In the last 10 to 15 years the volunteer fire service itself has changed," said Tase Jr. "It’s gone into EMS, providing ambulance services and first aid...natural disasters with snowstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes."

Tase Jr. said volunteer firefighters in New York are eligible for a $200 annual tax credit, but he said that number needs to be higher.

"That’s been there for 18 years at $200. I’ve asked, and I’ve been pushing for an increase in tax credit to help us to our job," said Tase Jr. "Also volunteer firefighters can get a 10% tax credit on your assessed property value, and that’s a good benefit, but unfortunately that doesn’t help all volunteers."

Tase Jr. said training and education are essential, but he hopes that more funding can assist the men and women who suit up to answer the 24/7 calls around the state.

"The heart of a firefighter is serving your community," said Tase Jr. "Having the passion to want to help your neighbors, help one another. The volunteer service will never say no to the community."