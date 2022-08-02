Volunteer fire departments in Angola and Lakeshore help deliver baby in an ambulance

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Volunteer fire departments in Angola and Lakeshore helped deliver a baby in an ambulance early Tuesday morning.

According to the Angola Volunteer Fire Department, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday Amtrak reached out to Evans dispatch to have Angola ambulance at the Main Street crossing after a woman went into labor on the train.

While on the way to Oishei Children's Hospital, Angola ambulance was assisted by Lakeshore Fire Department medic and delivered a baby boy in the ambulance. The mother and son were transported to the hospital safely.

The Angola Volunteer Fire Department said its equipment and personnel are available 24/7 and if you would like to donate to their hall you can visit their website here. The department said it is also looking for new members and those interested can visit the Commercial Street hall any Wednesday after 6:30.