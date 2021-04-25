Volunteer fire departments across NYS looking for volunteers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend, fire departments from around the state are opening their doors to show off what they do on any given day.

It's called Recruit NY Weekend. It's an effort to convince more people to become volunteer firefighters.

According to the Recruit NY, over the past couple of years, calls to fire departments have been increasing, while the number of volunteers decreases.

"We are at an all time low, just like everyone else in the area. So, we're hoping men, women, anyone else over the age of 18 that has a desire, will come out check it out and fill out an application. The second part is community relations. Open up the door to the firetrucks, letting the kids seem them and see what we're all about," explained Josh Myers, the chief with Seneca Hose Co. 1 in West Seneca.

The Recruit NY Weekend continues Sunday. For more information, click here.

