Volunteer fire companies face challenge of finding new members while dealing with increase in calls

EVANS CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — As volunteer fire companies across Western New York face the challenge of finding new members, they're also dealing with an increase in calls, especially medical emergencies.

Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company saw its call volume skyrocket, according to its recruiter, Tiger Schmittendorf.

"Our call volume doubled...The percentage of EMS calls increased from about 73% to 86%," Schmittendorf said.

Schmittendorf is encouraging the public to be mindful about when — and when not — to call 911.

"We'd never want folks to hesitate dialing 911, but we prefer that it is for a true emergency," Schmittendorf said. "Keeping in mind 911 is not 411. It's not information and it's also not 211. Dispatch centers relate that they get calls wanting to know about why traffic is the way that it is, or openings and closings of businesses, and a variety of things that really have nothing to do with public safety.”

He said people should call when they have true emergencies, like a suspected cardiac event, or in the event of a fire or vehicle collision.

He also pointed out that there's a common misconception that if you go to a hospital emergency room by ambulance, you'll be seen sooner. He said that's just not true and that hospitals do their own triage as patients arrive, whether on their own or by ambulance.

Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company is looking for new recruits, and they know people have busy schedules and therefore offer flexible opportunities to volunteer.

He said volunteers can specialize in Fire/Rescue, EMS-Emergency Medical Services, or Non-Emergency Support Roles. He also said volunteering at a fire company connects you to your community like no other kind of volunteering.

“Think about it, and what other volunteering opportunity can you literally knock somebody's door down and they send you a thank you note afterwards...you cut a hole in the roof and they'll bake you cookies," he said.

But the best part, he said, is the camaraderie.

“Sitting around after calls, sharing stories, rehydrating, getting some water in us after the fire," he said. "But also just sharing our personal lives and our experiences and, and really it's a, it's a family atmosphere.”