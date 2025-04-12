Volleyball Tournament to honor fallen Buffalo firefighter

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — A community came together Saturday to help keep the legacy of compassion and caring alive, for a fallen Buffalo firefighter.

The FAM Volleyball Tournament took place at Holidays Sports Bar and Volleyball on Harlem Road in West Seneca.

This is a major fundraiser for FAM, which stands for the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation.

It was created in memory of 37 year old firefighter Jason Arno, who died while battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo's theater district back in March 2023.

A good crowd on hand this year from all walks of life, including family members, first responders and complete strangers.

Participants and spectators for this volleyball tournament paid $20 to get in, which included food from Great Lakes Pizza Company, along with raffles to help raise money for the foundation.