Voices with Michael Wooten starts Monday on 7 News

You can join the conversation on-air and on the WKBW Facebook page
Posted at 2023-11-02T11:57:56-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 12:25:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here at 7 News, we want to be a voice for you. That means listening, discussing your concerns and celebrating your victories.

We hope you'll join us starting Monday at 5:30 p.m. for our brand-new program called Voices with Michael Wooten.

Each day, we'll be taking a deep dive into the topics impacting Western New York. And you will have an opportunity to ask questions and share your opinion through our live, multi-platform approach.

We hope you'll join the conversation on-air on 7 ABC and on the WKBW Facebook page starting Monday evening, followed by 7 News at 6.

Award-winning journalist Michael Wooten joined the 7 News team in October, bringing with him more than a decade of experience covering the stories that matter to you across Western New York.

