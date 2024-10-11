Voices of the Jewish community: One year after the Hamas attack on Israel

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jewish people gathered outside the North Tonawanda City Hall on Monday to mark one year since the October 7 terror attack in Israel.

"It's a tough day," said Rabbi Mendy Labkowski, Executive Director & Rabbi of Chabad Center For Jewish Life of Buffalo.

WKBW Rabbi Mendy Lubkowski

"The Jewish people, and the land of Israel is never going to be the same," said Lubkowski. "Every life is important, and we pray for every life no matter where they are."

"North Tonawanda, Western New York stands with the Jewish community, we stand with all people" said Jacob Quinn. He organized Monday night's vigil.

WKBW Jacob Quinn

"This is all about peace," said Quinn about the gathering.

Another event to memorialize October 7th was organized in Buffalo, but the location was kept private out of fear of safety concerns.