Voice Buffalo offers Midnight Basketball League for young people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — If your kid is looking for something active to do this summer, there's a fun opportunity available for them.

Voice Buffalo has a weekly Midnight Basketball League. The league meets every Thursday in August from 6:00-11:00pm at the Resource Council of Western New York on East Ferry Street.

People between the ages of 14 and 25 can shoot some hoops for free.

We spoke with the organizers who say this can help young people who struggle with nothing to do during the summer.

"We know there's a limit of programming when the summertime comes and we know that it's a high time for crime, especially crime among youth and adults," Alia Williams, VIBE Organizer for Voice Buffalo said. "So we thought that by providing them a safe space to run around, do some good old recreation and also interact with adults who care about them and just to be themselves was something really important."

You can sign your child up for the program here.