Voelker's Bowling Alley to be demolished

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, the Buffalo Preservation Board will see the submission to demolish Voelkers Bowling Center on Amherst Street in Buffalo. The plan is also to demolish three other properties surrounding Voelkers.

The submission for demolition does not explain what the site could become. The bowling alley was build in 1892, and was submitted for demolition on March 8th.

According to a report from Business First, owner Krista Voelker said the pandemic led to a decline in business that prompted the closure. Voelker also said that there has been interest from national chains to purchase the site. The bowling alley is still open Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.