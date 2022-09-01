Vive announces campaign for a new, bigger shelter for asylum seekers

On Thursday the Campaign for Jericho Road's Vive Shelter was announced. The fundraising goal is $6 million to renovate 1500 Main Street, which was an assisted living facility operated by Bristol Home.

The new building, which is 14,500 square feet bigger than Vive's current location on Wyoming Avenue is set to include:



Smaller dorm rooms to allow for more privacy

Kitchen and cafeteria

Classroom

Computer lab

Indoor playroom

Playground

Quiet room

Barbershop

Legal and program offices

Medical clinic for Vive residents

In 1997 Dr. Myron & Joyce Glick opened the Jericho Road Family Practice on Buffalo's West Side. 16 years later it became the Jericho Road Community Health Center, a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center.

Jericho Road acquired Vive La Casa, and renamed it Vive in 2015. Vive leaders said its current location is not suitable anymore for the thousands of people it helps.

The new facility is set to open in the spring to provide a more comfortable atmosphere that's safer, cleaner, and more reliable. A goal is to have more efficient infrastructure.

Vive's financial breakdown for the new facility is:

$2,200,000 for property acquisition

$1,800,000 for renovations and equipment

$1,000,000 for daily operations

$1,000,000 to establish endowment

As of Thursday afternoon, 53% of the $6,000,000 has been raised. To donate click here.

