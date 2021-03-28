Menu

Virtual Harriet Tubman 5K walk & run in Buffalo

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Omega Mentoring Program.
WKBW
Posted at 9:27 PM, Mar 27, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A handful of people took part in the Harriet Tubman 5K run and walk in Buffalo on Saturday.

The event began at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Broadway.

Participants had to follow COVID protocol for an event that is virtual this year.

You can register online now, and you have 30 days to walk or run the 5K by the end of April.

The event is also designed to educate people about Harriet Tubman's legacy and the Underground Railroad in Western New York.

The program is dedicated to helping young African-American men and women go to college with the tools they need to succeed.

Click on the link for more information: https://harriettubman5k.weebly.com

