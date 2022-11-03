Viridi Parente expands facility, offering 500 new jobs

BUFFALO, NY — Viridi Parente is doubling its facility on East Delavan, creating 500 new jobs and finding them through Greenforce, a nonprofit that coordinates with community leaders to train new employees.

"Let's bring our jobs to our people, let's not build factories in the middle of nowhere, the majority of the workforce here will walk to work," said Jon Williams, CEO of Viridi Parente.

The new expansion will add 139,000 square feet of facilities. The manufacturer already sits on a 42-acre campus.

Viridi Parente specializes in manufacturing lithium-ion battery systems. During a tour of the facility, Congressman Brian Higgins called Viridi the future of clean energy.

"The stone age did not end because we ran out of stones, the oil age will not end because we ran out of oil, the oil age will end when we find a way to do it that's cleaner, quicker, quieter, and cheaper," said Congressman Higgins.

Virdi Parente hopes to bring better jobs to the East Buffalo area and continue to support the facility's neighbors.

"We have people incredibly capable here, but they have not had the education to fill out a job application, but their IQ is probably 130, so let's stop asking if they are capable and give them the tools so that they can succeed," Williams said.

