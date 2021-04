BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced the Virginia Street Ramp to southbound Interstate 190 will be closed for a period of time on May 1 and May 2.

From 7:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. May 1 and May 2 the ramp will be closed for bridge repair work.

"Motorists should plan accordingly and seek other routes. This work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather," NYSDOT said.