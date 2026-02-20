Viral guitarist from Rochester to perform at Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester-born guitarist with more than 2 billion online views is bringing his high-voltage “nuclear blues” sound to one of Western New York’s most recognizable stages.

Jon Dretto will headline the Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls on Friday, February 27, 2026. The show begins at 8:30 p.m., with a VIP Meet & Greet scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

Tickets for the Niagara Falls show can be purchased here.

Born and raised in the Rochester suburb of Webster, Jon Dretto has built an international following while staying rooted in the Rochester and Buffalo region.

"People are so creative here," Dretto told 7 News' Michael Schwartz. "There's no place like this, the air is so different here."

The guitarist, singer-songwriter and live performer has amassed more than 13 million followers across social platforms. Dretto began playing guitar at age seven and has spent more than two decades honing his craft.

Dretto said his father used to be in a band, and owned Music Lovers Shoppe for about 30 years. Dretto said his dad has been his biggest influence. Dretto credits Monroe Community College for helping him get to this point. Today he writes his own music and performs unique covers.

In 2025, Dretto stepped onto an even bigger stage as touring guitarist for Grammy-winning icon Chaka Khan, performing for audiences around the world.