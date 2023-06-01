Viola’s Submarine House hitting the road with a new food truck

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The famous Viola’s Submarine House will soon roll out its new food truck to bring some fan favorites to places across Western New York.

The 65-year-old family-run business will bring its steak and cheese sub-communities with its food truck.

“We started with an outdoor tent set up, and we’ve always wanted to get a food truck, and it came into fruition,” says Peter Tardibuono, owner of Viola’s Submarine House. “And got it this year, and we got it all worked up and everything is all ready to go.”

It’s a family-run business that people in Niagara Falls know very well.

“This place here was established in the ’60s, but the original was in 1958 and we’ve been making sandwiches ever since,” says Sarah Gregory, owner of Viola’s Submarine House. “But it’s an opportunity for people to taste our sub,” says Gina Corbelli, owner of Viola’s Submarine House.

Their signature steak and cheese sub comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, special seasoning, and oil.

And this big family is excited to add this food truck to the business.

“We all started working here as young teenagers,” says Sandy Ranaletti, owner of Viola’s Submarine House. “Everybody helps out. It’s not an individual thing everybody is involved in, and we’re very thankful for what we do have.”

The Viola’s Food Truck will be at the Town of Tonawanda Gateway Harbor for food truck Thursdays starting June 8th.