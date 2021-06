LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The village of Lancaster says that it has received approval from Erie County to hold a parade and fireworks on July 4.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, and will start at Walter Winter Drive and Erie Street, heading down to Court Street, then to Pleasant Avenue, and finishing at Central Avenue.

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. on the 4th.