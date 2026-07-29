HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new community bike ride is rolling into the Village of Hamburg with a simple goal: bring neighbors together while helping stock local food pantries.

The Village of Hamburg Pedal Party begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Coyote Cafe, 36 Main St., and is free to attend. The family-friendly bike ride begins at 6:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item, which will be donated to local food banks serving families across the Southtowns.

For lifelong Hamburg resident David Zalikowski, helping organize the event was an easy decision.

"The only thing we're asking for is if you could bring one nonperishable item that we can use to support the food banks in Hamburg," Zalikowski said.

WATCH: Village of Hamburg Pedal Party aims to turn miles into meals for local families

Village of Hamburg Pedal Party aims to turn miles into meals for local families

The event is a partnership between the Village of Hamburg, Coyote Cafe, Slow Roll Buffalo, and other local businesses.

Riders will travel through the village, passing all 11 parks before returning to Coyote Cafe on Main Street.

Rachel O'Hara, bar manager at Coyote Cafe, said the event reflects the business's commitment to supporting the local community.

"We're always about supporting local," O'Hara said.

Organizers hope the Pedal Party becomes an annual tradition that highlights the village's parks, supports local businesses and helps families in need.

Even those without a bicycle are encouraged to participate by dropping off a nonperishable food donation.