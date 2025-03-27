Village of Barker warns residents of man going door to door posing as National Grid employee

BARKER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of Barker has issued a warning to residents about a man going door to door posing as a National Grid employee.

According to a post from the village, the man has been going door to door in an attempt to obtain residents’ National Grid account numbers to enroll them in a community solar credit on their bill.

The post says National Grid has advised that they never send out employees to go door to door unless a scheduled service has been prearranged. For your safety, the village said you should not answer the door and should not give out your personal information. Call the Niagara County Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 716-438-3393 to report the activity.

"National Grid employees will have a badge that says National Grid at the top, the employees’ picture with their name below it, around the photo a blue/red/green border represents the type of employee of National Grid. If you question if a claim is legitimate regarding your electric account, you can call 1-800-Niagara to reach National Grid directly," the post says.

According to the village, it has been determined that the man is from a solar energy supply company (ESO) Neighborhood Solar.

"These types of companies use aggressive and elusive tactics to gain access to your information, even posing as someone from National Grid to gain your trust. If you’ve fallen prey to this scam, call National Grid to freeze your account," the post says.

Below is a picture the village provided of the man who has been going door to door.

Village of Barker

"He is bold and has entered a residence without permission. We urge you to report any activity immediately because our residents’ safety is our utmost priority," the post says.