Villa Maria College to hold in-person commencement ceremony May 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Villa Maria College announced it will hold an in-person commencement ceremony in celebration of the class of 2021 and 2020 on May 22.

The college says the ceremony will be held outside in front of the Main Building beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22.

Due to current state and county restrictions the college says only student participants and college faculty and staff will be able to attend. Physical distancing, face coverings and all other state and local guidelines will be followed. The college says if guidance on event capacity changes it will reevaluate plans.

To allow family and friends of graduates to view the ceremony it will be live streamed on the college's YouTube channel.

“We look forward to honoring the graduates from the past two years,” said DJ Schier, Villa Maria’s director of student affairs. “Commencement is always a special time to celebrate the hard work of our students. This year’s class and last year’s class especially deserve this recognition after persevering and completing their coursework in the midst of a global pandemic.”

For more information visit Villa Maria's website here.