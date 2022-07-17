Vigil for victim of hit and run crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Members of the local bicycling community are remembering one of their own this weekend.

GoBike Buffalo hosted a vigil Saturday morning for 27 year old Ted Dionne.

Police say he was hit and killed by a drunk driver earlier this month, while riding his bike at the corner of Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue in South Buffalo.

That's where the remembrance ceremony took place.

According to Dionne's father, Ted was taking his first ride on a bike he had just built for himself at the time of the crash.

The driver suspected in the hit and run was arrested and charged following a brief chase in West Seneca.