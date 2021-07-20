Vietnam War Memorial replica travels to the City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Sirens, horns, and large crowds were heard all over Veterans Memorial Park and Niagara St on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Tonawanda.

"The Wall That Heals" a traveling memorial that bears the names of all those who died in Vietnam was moved via motorcade from Niagara County Community college through the city and into Veteran's Memorial park.

"It's a solemn memorial. There's an old saying from Vietnam veterans that all who served in Vietnam all gave some, but some gave all. This event is to honor those who gave all," said Joe Pasek, an organizer of the event and a Vietnam veteran himself.

The organizers of the event said the wall is important because man veterans from Vietnam are become elderly, and cannot make the journey to Washington D.C. to give their respects to the fallen.

In addition, they believe some may think it's to overwhelming to see all of those names.

"The Wall That Heals brings the wall to their local community where they have their communities support, their family, and their friends," said Norman Murray, another Vietnam veteran and organizer.

The wall will be open for viewing starting Wednesday evening at 8p.m. and will continue to be open at all park hours until Sunday afternoon.