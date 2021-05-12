Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall coming to City of Tonawanda; volunteers needed

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is coming to the City of Tonawanda from June 22 to June 25.

Known as 'The Wall That Heals', this wall is a 3/4 size replica of the wall in Washington, and will contain the names of the 58,281 U.S. service men and women who were killed during the Vietnam War.

The wall will be open 24 hours a day at its location at 777 Niagara Street in the City of Tonawanda.

Volunteers are needed to help assist with people visiting the wall.

You can sign up for three-hour shifts by clicking here.