VIDEO: Shovelers work to get Highmark Stadium ready for Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An army of snow shovelers from the community answered calls for help from the Buffalo Bills to clear the stands at Highmark Stadium for $20 an hour ahead of Monday's 4:30 p.m. kickoff of the team's Wild card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Outside, crews worked overnight and well into the morning to clear more than a foot of snow from stadium lots. But parking is still limited, which is why the Bills are offering free fan shuttle bus service to the game.

this is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/K7izVJqwoE — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 15, 2024

Parking and pickup will take place near the old Sears location at the McKinley Mall. Fans using the shuttle will be able to enter Highmark Stadium at Gate 2.

After the game, the shuttle will pick up fans outside the Bills team store on Abbott Road and return them to the mall location.