Video of Buffalo doctor/pilot landing in Western New York after rescuing dogs goes viral

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of dogs have a new lease on life in the Queen City thanks to a local doctor who uses his free time to rescue them from several states away.

A video of him landing in Western New York after completing one of his rescue missions recently has gone viral and was also featured on Good Morning America.

Dr. Brian Rambarran is a Buffalo-based urologist but has been doing these rescue missions for 12 years.

We spoke to Dr. Rambarran on Thursday, he said this is a way to stress volunteerism to his children.

He has done countless missions like the one that went viral, and he doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon.

Right now he's averaging one every 4 to 6 weeks and he usually picks up a dozen or more animals.

You can watch our full conversation with him in the video player above.