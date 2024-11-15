VIDEO: Chiefs fans arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's big showdown against the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect to see plenty red and yellow mixing with Bills red, white and blue this weekend in Western New York.

Kansas City Chiefs fans have begun arriving in town ahead of Sunday afternoon's nationally televised game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

A Southwest Airlines flight full of Chiefs fans arrived from Kansas City early this afternoon - to the tune of the Shout song, courtesy of the NFTA. Southwest added the non-stop flight for the Week 11 showdown after the NFL announced the 2024 schedule.

I was at the airport this afternoon as a flight full of Chiefs fans arrived on Southwest. High marks to the NFTA for trolling fans by playing the “Shout” song in baggage claim. Welcome to WNY #ChiefsKingdom #Billsmafia #Bills ⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/EXBLZBJpiW — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) November 15, 2024

Hotels in Downtown Buffalo are either sold out or near capacity, said Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Patrick Kahler. Short-term rentals in the city are also near capacity for the weekend.