Victim's families of the mass shooting at Tops meet with the Attorney General to discuss a new report

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Garnell Whitfield's Mother, Mrs. Ruth Whitfield, was one of 10 people killed at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14th. As more information is released about the alleged killer and his activity online, he doesn't want his mother's memory to be forgotten. He says she liked to fish, act, shop but more than anything, "She loved God, and she loved her family."

Mr. Whitfield other family members met with Attorney General Letitia James Tuesday to review her investigation on the role online platforms played in the mass shooting. Whitfield says if the internet was properly monitored it could have prevented what happened. He says, "There were signs and symptoms that this person displayed prior to that day and multiple times there was an opportunity to intervene that may have prevented this from happening."

Mr. Whitfield says not a day goes by that he doesn't think about his mom. Mrs. Ruth Whitfield was shopping for her family when she was killed at Tops on May 14th.