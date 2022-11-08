Victim in September stabbing dies at ECMC, suspect charges upgraded to 2nd degree murder

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man who sustained severe stab wounds during a September stabbing has died today at ECMC, the Niagara Falls mayor's office announced

Tuesday.

The victim, a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man, sustained the stab wounds during a confrontation with another Niagara Falls resident, 32-year-old Al Villane.

The stabbing took place on Sept. 19 in an apartment building on the 700 block of 20th Street in Niagara Falls.

The victim was rushed to ECMC immediately after the stabbing and remained there until he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.

Villane was arrested on the day of the stabbing and was initially charged with assault in the first degree. The charges have now been upgraded to murder in the second degree.

Villane has been in custody since the stabbing and will remain in custody until further court proceedings.