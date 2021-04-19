Victim in Indianapolis shooting was a longtime Bills fan, planned to go to game in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Matthew "Zander" Alexander was one of eight people killed in Friday's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. He was 32-years-old and a devout Bills fan.

"Late 90s he scored some tickets to go watch the Colts. They were playing the Bills. I think he may have had some football cards of Jim Kelly. Instead of just rooting for the hometown team, he liked Jim Kelly. He went to that game a Bills fan and has liked the Bills to the day of his untimely passing," Josh Betustak, Alexander's friend, said.

Josh Betustak Alexander, second to the right, pictured at a Colts game with friends.

Alexander was the only Bills fan out of his friends, so Betustak said he was the victim of a lot of "trash talk." He said Alexander's friends tried to convert him to a Colts fan, then a Bengals fan, but Alexander's devotion to the Bills never wavered.

"He was the only Bills fan that I knew. We have a group of about 8-10 guys and we would catch Colts games. He was razzed upon quite a bit," Betustak said, "He had, unfortunately for him, zero bragging rights like for 20 years, until this past January when the Bills took down the Colts in the playoffs."

Josh Betustak Alexander and Betustak sporting their favorite team jerseys.

Betustak said Alexander had a dream of coming to Western New York to witness the Bills mafia in full effect.

"He would not be the guy going through a table or anything like that, but he'd love to be the guy seeing it," Betustak said, "The Bills. Bills nation. Bills mafia. He would think it was so cool. And to not be able to do that is so tough. It's just one of those you'll never be able to get over it," Betustak said.

Josh Betustak Alexander, second from left, attending a game with friends.

Now, Alexander's friends are planning to make their way to Western New York.

"In honor of him, catching a game and finding one of his many Bills jerseys, and I don't know which particular player we would choose from it would be one of his favorites or one that didn't quite work out, but put that jersey up on the car and pour one out for him," Betusak said.