Victim identified in fatal three-car crash in Newstead

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a three-car crash in Newstead, Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Maple Road near Koepsel Road in Newstead just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday. According to ECSO, 21-year-old Trinity Castrechino of Lockport was traveling southbound when she crossed the double yellow line and struck a northbound vehicle head-on. The crash caused a chain reaction and a third vehicle struck the vehicle that was traveling northbound.

Castrechino was found unresponsive in her vehicle, she later died. The occupants of the other vehicles were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.