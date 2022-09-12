Watch Now
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Buffalo Wednesday

Susan Walsh/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 2:44 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 14:44:24-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Buffalo on Wednesday, according to Congressman Brian Higgins.

On Monday afternoon Higgins announced a media availability to address the Vice President's upcoming visit. According to Higgins, the Vice President will be in Buffalo to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act. The act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on August 16.

Vice President Harris was in Buffalo in May to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, who was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson on May 14. Harris met with the Whitfield family and the families of other victims before the funeral service and went to the memorial after the service.

