Vice President Kamala Harris pays a visit to the University at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited the University at Buffalo on Wednesday. Her speech focused on the environment and sustainable energy.

Vice President Harris also said our region stands to benefit greatly from the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Last year, our president set an ambitious goal. Our nation will cut our greenhouse gas emissions in half by no later than 2030. And by no later than 2050, we will reach net zero emissions," she said.

She called on students in the audience to help America reach that goal.

"We are counting on you. You are chemical engineers working to make solar panels more efficient. You are architects working on sustainable homes and communities. You are climate scientists."

The Vice President's message to students: study hard and make a difference.

"In your classrooms, you are leading us forward as a nation and as the world," she said.

Liam Dimick, a sophomore at the university, says he felt inspired.

"I'm majoring in environmental engineering so it was a good motivator for me," he said. "I'm glad to do my part. It's been my thing my whole life to do something sustainable," he added.

The Vice President also met with some of the victims families of the Tops mass shooting.

"It certainly is a real honor to have Vice President Harris come back four months since the mass shooting. It shows that this community is on the radar screen. She is meeting with the families today, that certainly is on her mind and assistance to the City of Buffalo is on the Vice Presidents mind," said Mayor Brown.