Veteran officer promoted to police chief in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A law enforcement veteran has risen to the top of the ranks in West Seneca.

The town has promoted Edward Baker to chief of police.

Baker first joined the West Seneca Police Department in 1992. Over the past 29 years, he has served as patrol lieutenant, patrol captain, training captain and head of the accident investigation unit. He most recently served as assistant chief.

Baker graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2016. The town says he is an active supporter of several local charities and organizations, including the Special Olympics and the West Seneca Community Food Pantry.

