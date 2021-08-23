Veteran New York State Trooper dies in the line of duty

ALBANY (WKBW) — An 18-year veteran New York State Trooper died in the line of duty Sunday in Mohawk Valley.

Trooper James Monda, 45, was working a marine detail on Great Sacandaga Lake around 4 p.m. when he went into the water at the boat launch and did not resurface.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Trooper Monda joined the state police in September 2002 and served most of his career with Troop G.

Trooper Monda, who was from Schenectady County, is survived by his fiance and both his parents.

