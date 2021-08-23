Watch
Veteran New York State Trooper dies in the line of duty

New York State Police
New York State Trooper James Monda died in the line of duty
Posted at 1:20 PM, Aug 23, 2021
ALBANY (WKBW) — An 18-year veteran New York State Trooper died in the line of duty Sunday in Mohawk Valley.

Trooper James Monda, 45, was working a marine detail on Great Sacandaga Lake around 4 p.m. when he went into the water at the boat launch and did not resurface.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Trooper Monda joined the state police in September 2002 and served most of his career with Troop G.

Trooper Monda, who was from Schenectady County, is survived by his fiance and both his parents.

