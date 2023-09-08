Veteran gets the honor of a lifetime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 81 year-old Vietnam War veteran, Walter Buechi was flown out to DC in order to see the various military memorials honoring his service for the country.

Before departing on his special flight, he was able to relax and unwind at the Freedom Lounge located in the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. WKBW's Jeff Russo was able to speak to Buechi about what this trip means to him.

The trip will definitely be an emotional one.

"I have stage four cancer."

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Veteran Coordinator Debbie Maybach said this trip became even more crucial.

"Doctors have told him he has two to four months. It is essential for us to get him there as soon as possible," she said.

Through the Lone Eagle Program, Debbie was able to put the trip to DC together for Walter. Walter's long-time friend, Navy Veteran Michael Zalikowski, will be coming along for the trip.

"I'm gonna make sure he stays in a good place... and gets to see whatever he wants... I'm there for him."

Buechi is excited for his journey to Washington, DC.

"I'm happy about it. I can't imagine."

