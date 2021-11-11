Veteran announces candidacy for House of Representatives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Afghanistan and Iraq War veteran is throwing his hat in the ring for a Congressional seat.

SGT. Steven L. Sams II (U.S. Army Ret.) will be running for U.S House of Representatives in NY-26 in 2022. Sams is a 90% disabled combat veteran looking to serve the community without wearing a uniform.

He says division and government overreach is motivating him to run for office. "Unity in Western New York is my top priority," Sams says, "We have an opportunity to drastically and dramatically improve the lives of the people of western New York by investing the funds from the infrastructure bill in things that will make an actual difference in people’s lives, not just continuing to improve Canalside or the waterfront."

Sams has also spoken out on the failure of party politics and the effect it has on the everyday life of average people.

For more information on Sams, click here.