'Very special day': Roswell Park earns 'Exceptional' rating from National Cancer Institute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has earned an 'Exceptional' rating from the National Cancer Institute, the most highly rated grant from the NCI.

The NCI renewed Roswell Park's status as a Comprehensive Cancer Center - a designation held by less than four percent of cancer centers. The award renews a grant Roswell Park has successfully competed for since 1972.

The five-year award is Roswell Park's 13 consecutive Cancer Center Support Grant from the NCI. No cancer center has held this designation longer than Roswell Park.

This achievement follows an in-depth review by cancer experts from around the country. Roswell Park says it signifies the highest level of documented excellence in cancer research, patient care and community outreach.

This announcement happened late Friday morning. This story is being updated with more information.