'Very fun': Sledders and snowmobilers enjoy the recent snowfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While some complain about the snow, a lot of people wait all year for it to fall.

Winter weather lovers were in their glory hitting the hills for sledding and the trails for snowmobiling.

There were dozens of kids sledding in Orchard Park at Chestnut Ridge. We caught up with a group from Florida, one of them experienced the snow for the first time this week. The group of kids told 7 News they prefer Buffalo over Florida and love to sled.

We also went out to East Aurora where snowmobilers were hitting the trails and were happy to be there.

Jason Reimers has been snowmobiling since he was 12. His Dad used to take him and now he takes his kids. He says this is the second time this week he has been out and he's thankful for the recent snow storms.

"They are doing a great job keeping up with the trails," he says.

The New York State Snowmobile Association has an interactive map showing when the trails are open. For more information go to Ride NY Trails | New York State Snowmobile Association (nysnowmobiler.com)