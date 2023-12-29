'Very exciting': Kissing Bridge to open slopes for the season on Saturday

COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday morning at 9 a.m. is when Kissing Bridge will open for the season, after a late start due to lack of snow.

"Very exciting to be opening," said Kaitlyn Affuso, Kissing Bridge Creative Director. "Wish we had more natural snow, but working with what nature is giving us."

On Friday night crews groomed and flattened the mounds of snow made by Kissing Bridge over the past few weeks.

"Western New York weather is always unpredictable," said Affuso. "Always have to embrace it so come on out and enjoy it with us!"

On Friday Tom Wall, of Hamburg, and his son Colin picked up their season passes ahead of the opening. Coling said he is "super excited" to snowboard again for an entire day on Saturday.

"Loving coming out here, it's super close," said Tom Wall.