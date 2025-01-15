‘Very concerning’: PowerSchool cybersecurity breach potentially exposes students' and teachers’ information

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — PowerSchool, an online grading service used by several schools in Western New York, reported a cybersecurity breach, potentially exposing sensitive information of students, families and teachers.

PowerSchool tells me the breach, which occurred on December 28, may have compromised social security numbers and medical information.

Holly Hubert, CEO of GlobalSecurityIQ and a former FBI special agent tells me, "At the end of the day, we have to realize that these individuals that are committing these types of crimes, they don't care the age of the social security number; it is the social security number itself that has value on the dark web."

Below is a list of the schools I was able to find that use the PowerSchool Student Information System:

Erie County:



Canisius High School

Clarence Central School District

Cleveland Hill Union Free School District

Depew Union Free School District

East Aurora Union Free School District

Lake Shore Central School District

Orchard Park Central School District

Sacred Heart Academy

Sweet Home Central School District

West Seneca Central School District

Niagara County:

Lewiston-Porter Central School District

Niagara Falls City School District

Wilson Central School District

Chautauqua County:

Ellicottville Central School District

Fredonia Central School District

Silver Creek Central School District

PowerSchool has not disclosed which specific schools were affected. Parents with concerns are advised to contact their schools directly.

“Because of our ongoing investigation, we are not sharing specifics around the number of districts and schools we believe were involved. We are in communication with those customers directly and are supporting them through next steps.” PowerSchool spokesperson

WKBW Niagara Falls is one of the districts that uses the PowerSchool software. Superintendent Mark Laurrie spoke with me Wednesday afternoon.

Mark Laurrie, the Superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, tells me that very little detail was provided in their initial notification from PowerSchool.

"The ramifications of a breach in PowerSchool for a school district are very wide-ranging and very concerning," Laurrie said. “We don't know how deep this is. We don't want to falsely alarm somebody, but we're not going to hold back the information either. We have an obligation to share that information.”

PowerSchool tells me their investigation is ongoing and will share more information at a later date.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.