Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders congratulates India Walton on Buffalo mayoral primary win

Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 25, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vermont Sen. and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders congratulated India Walton on winning the Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo on Tuesday.

Walton defeated Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary for mayor on Tuesday by over 1,500 votes, fast-tracking Walton to Buffalo City Hall in November.

According to Dave Weigel of The Washington Post, if elected in November, India Walton would become the first socialist mayor of a major American city in more than 60 years.

Brown has yet to announce if he plans on conducting a write-in campaign in November.

You can read how India Walton was able to defeat Mayor Brown in the primary by looking at our district-by-district vote breakdown.

The election for Buffalo mayor is on November 2.

