Venezuelan man wanted for attempted murder in Aurora, Colorado arrested at Peace Bridge in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, say they arrested a Venezuelan man Saturday after he was denied entry into Canada.

Authorities say they discovered 27-year-old Jose Manuel Salas-Gimenez was wanted by the City of Aurora Police Department in Colorado for Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon at the primary inspection area.

Salas-Gimenez was then taken into custody by CBP officers and transported to the secondary examination area for further investigation.

CBP officers were then able to verify the identity of Salas-Gimenez, contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and confirm the active felony warrants.

Salas-Gimenez was processed by CBP and turned over to Buffalo Police. He is now being held by the Erie County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition.