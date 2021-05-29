Vendors showcase Buffalo-themed items at Totally Buffalo Festival at Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over 50 vendors offered Buffalo-themed items at the Totally Buffalo Festival at Riverworks on Ganson Street in Buffalo on Saturday.

This weekend's festival is the fourth iteration of the Totally Buffalo Festival where vendors are offering the following Buffalo-themed items



signs

shirts

towels

jewelry

photographs

paintings

A portion of the proceeds go toward Totally Buffalo's 'Hope for the Holidays' which helps families in the Buffalo area around the holiday season.

"It's called Totally Buffalo, so we are Buffalo ambassadors," said Scott Celani of Totally Buffalo. "There is nothing like the sense of community that we get in Buffalo, and this festival is another example of that. We know a lot of these vendors very well. They are great people, they work really hard, and we're happy to bring them all together."

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $5 at the door and children five and younger are admitted for free.

Admission includes a ten percent off coupon and automatic door prize availability.

You can purchase advance tickets here.