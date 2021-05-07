Vendors prepare for the 2021 farmers market season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Farm to table markets are gearing up for the 2021 farmers market season, a summer long event promoting local farmers and vendors in Western New York!

The Eastern Hills Malls kicked off its indoor farmers market last weekend in hopes of gaining customers right before Mother's day.

"I’m so glad to be able to talk to people again," vendor at the Eastern Hills farmers market Audrey Maurer said.

With the ever changing guidelines for indoor and outdoor markets, some vendors say they were left virtually penniless last year.

“We were going to maybe two or three farmers markets before, and last summer we didn’t do any," Eastern Hills Mall market vendor Susie Maciejewski said.

The Williamsville’s Farmers Market has even launched a go-fund-me to help some of its vendors.

“Last year we really had to cut way back," CEO of the Williamsville Farmers Market Ellie Grenauer said "not just because of the CDC guidelines, but also financially.”

Grenauer said many sponsors had to pull out of the farmers market because they couldn’t afford to help. But with looser regulations and vaccines rolling out, she’s hopeful that customers will still make their way outside.

“Especially since its an open air market,” she said.

Bryan Strzelec of Erba Verde Farms will make his first appearance at a farmers market Saturday.

“We did a lot of business with restaurants in the past, and with all the restaurants being shut down a lot last year, we had to make a shift to reach more people,” Strzelec said.

So he’s bringing his meats to the Elmwood Farmers Market.

“People have heard of us and just have not taken that step to visit the farm. So I guess it's just another way to create another touch, as for as being able to sell to individuals,” he said.

The Eastern Hills and Elmwood Village farmers market will be open Saturday, and the Williamsville market will kick off during the first week of June.