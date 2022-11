BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced all vehicles towed by Erie County during the recent snowstorm have been taken to the former Sears parking lot at the McKinley Mall.

According to the county executive, the vehicles may need to be jumped or filled with gas.

You can find a full inventory of vehicles that were towed to that location here.

Poloncarz said if your vehicle was towed in Buffalo, you should call the police district.